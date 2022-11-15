‘Locally Procured Material Used’: Intel Agencies Reveal More Details of Udaipur-Ahmedabad Track Blast Case

The explosion on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway route could have been the handiwork of those who saw that the newly inaugurated track as a hurdle to roadways and commercial transportation, intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

Sources also revealed that the accused made explosives with locally procured materials, however, no Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used.

The explosion took place 90 minutes after the departure of the Udaipur-Asarwa Intercity Express at a bridge between Jawar and Khawar Chanda under the Ajmer Division of the North Western Railway in Udaipur district in the early hours of Sunday.

Although the intelligence agencies are finding out more details and answers to some of the crucial aspects of the investigation but they are still not ruling out the terror angle.

A possible tragedy was averted on Sunday after locals reported damage to the railway line between Udaipur and Ahmedabad. Detonators and gunpowder were recovered from the spot, hinting towards a bigger conspiracy, prompting officials from the Udaipur Anti Terror Squad (ATS) to leave for the site to look into any ‘terror’ angle.

A North Western Railway spokesperson had on Monday said in Jaipur that an ATS team gave the site clearance at 11 pm on Sunday, following which railway engineers repaired the track and declared it fit for train movement at 3.30 am.

The Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Asarva Railway Station on October 31. Asarva railway station is now one of the main railway stations on the Ahmedabad–Udaipur line in Ahmedabad.

The Rajasthan Police have also registered an FIR in the case under sections involving charges of conspiring in terrorist activities. Media reports said the FIR mentioned that explosives were planted on the track, in an attempt to endanger the nation’s security by creating terror among the common people.

(With inputs from PTI)

