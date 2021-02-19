Locals Allege Cremation Ground in UP Village Divided on Basis of Caste, BDO Orders Probe

Lucknow: The crematorium in Banail village of Bulandshahr district's Pahasu block is divided on the basis of caste, some locals say. According to them, the cremation ground in the Uttar Pradesh village was constructed in 2017. But after some time it was divided into two parts.

This village is famous for being the ancestral place of Rajendra Singh aka Rajju Bhaiya, who was the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

On the one side of a barricade at the crematorium the bodies of upper caste people are burnt, while the other side is for the last rites of Dalits and other lower castes, villagers say.

The reports have emerged about a month after a similar development in Palakkad district in Kerala where a public crematorium allegedly refused to let a family perform the last rites of a Dalit woman.

Banail residents Sachin Raghav and Gaurav Chauhan say such discrimination in the final journey of a person based on caste is wrong. But, they say, when the fencing was being done, the matter should have been raised strongly by someone. If that had been done, such a situation may not have emerged, lament the locals.

The block development officer of Pahsu, Ghanshyam Verma, has said that the development has now come to his notice and the matter will be investigated and action taken as per rules.