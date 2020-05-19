Locals Attack Police Officers After Cops Arrest Man for Violating Lockdown Regulations in MP's Indore

The residents of a locality allegedly pelted stones at police personnel in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after cops arrested a man for violating COVID-19 lockdown orders.

A video of the incident is making rounds on social media, in which the locals are chasing and pelting stones at the police officers. The police are now looking for those involved in the incident.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Ravji Bazaar area, which is listed under COVID-19 containment zones. After the police received information that over 50 locals had gathered in a local burial ground, cops went to arrest the accused of breaching the lockdown regulations on Monday, lodging a case under section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

Angered by the police’s action, locals took to streets and protested outside the police station. Residents raised slogans against the police and when the police personnel asked them to retreat, they declined to budge prompting the police force to resort to using force. Responding to it, protestors began pelting stones on the force. The protestors called the police action- ‘bullying of police –administration’.

Indore is among the worst COVID-19 affected districts and the city till date has reported 2,637 cases including 103 deaths. A similar incident was reported from the city- the police personnel were attacked along with the medical staff during a regular screening process for novel coronavirus.

