Locals Block Highway in Protest After Cops Detain Youth Carrying Tazia Home in UP's Barabanki

Tension gripped Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening after the local police detained a youth carrying Tazia to his home in Shahpur village (a tomb-like structure carried during Muharram procession).

Following the detention, scores of residents gathered to protest against the police's style of working in the district and expressed displeasure over youth’s detention.

Speaking to the media, representative of Shahapur Gram Panchayat, Wasim Ansari said that he did not know what happened, but a large number of people had come to besiege his house. Soon police were informed and the crowd went away only after police arrived, he added.

“It has been told to everyone that Section 144 is applicable due to the pandemic and no one will be allowed to travel in this way. If any obstruction happens, strict action will be taken,” Barabanki Additional Superintendent of Police RS Gautam, who was also present during the protest on the spot said.

Responding to the youth's detention, he said, “It would be investigated in more depth.Presently, PAC has been deployed in view of tension on the spot.” However, situation is under control as heavy police force has been deployed.