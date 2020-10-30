Locals Clash with Police in Bengal’s Birbhum After Juvenile Found Hanging inside Police Station

A violent clash broke out on Thursday evening between the police and Dalit community in Bengal’s Birbhum after a juvenile was found hanging inside the bathroom of Mallarpur police station.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday in connection with a theft case which took place at a house on October 20 in Mallarpur locality, police sources said.

The juvenile went to the bathroom inside the police station yesterday but he didn’t come out even after 20 minutes, which made constables suspicious.

“They knocked on the door but there was no response. The officer-in-charge of the police station – who was on outdoor duty - was alerted and he instructed the constables to break the door,” police sources said.

The officers found the juvenile hanging from the bathroom window after breaking the door.

The boy was rushed to a nearby health care centre where he was declared brought dead. The Situation turned bitter after his family members were informed about the incident.

Locals led by the juvenile’s parents and BJP workers gathered in front of the police station and had a pitched battle with the cops.

The parents alleged that the boy was beaten to death in the police lock up and the police officers are trying to suppress the matter.

“This is nothing new in Bengal. Police are slapping false cases against innocents and killing them in police custody. There should be a high level inquiry into the incident,” BJP State President Dilip Ghosh said.

However, Shyam Singh, Superintendent of Police rejected the allegations and claimed that the minor had committed suicide.