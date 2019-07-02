'We Want Peace': Chandni Chowk Locals Call for Harmony Day After Communal Flare-up in Area

Delhi: A group of locals in Chandni Chowk of Old Delhi came out on streets with placards asking for peace and 'resumption of normal business' in the area as tension gripped the area after clash over parking spot turned communal on Sunday night.

The trouble began when a 20-year-old local was parking his scooter outside a building. A resident of the building, who runs an eatery stall there, objected to it, witnesses said. The latter's wife said when her husband objected to the parking of vehicle near the stall, the man left, However, he returned soon after with more men who were "probably drunk" and thrashed him.

A temple was also vandalised in the ensuing clashes. However, other versions of the incident have also been reported.

A 27-year-old software engineer narrated a different version. "When the 20-year-old was beaten up, he and his other family members went to police station and filed a case," he said.

A video surfaced online which purportedly showed a man allegedly being beaten up by some people, who were suspected to be drunk, over a parking issue.

Senior police officials said three separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident. A case has been registered based on the scooter owner's statement, the other case is based on the statement by the building resident and the third case was lodged against unknown persons for rioting and damaging public property.

Earlier on Tuesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the attack and said the culprits should be prosecuted and convicted in a time-bound manner.

"Attack on any place of worship or worshippers is an attack on the very pluralism and diversity of our dear country," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by VHP's Delhi unit working president Alok Kumar on Tuesday met Police Commissioner Amulaya Patnaik and demanded the arrest of those involved in vandalising a temple in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area within four days.