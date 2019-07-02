Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'We Want Peace': Chandni Chowk Locals Call for Harmony Day After Communal Flare-up in Area

Tension prevailed in old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area on Monday after a fight over parking a scooter took a communal turn and a place of worship was vandalised in the locality, police said.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'We Want Peace': Chandni Chowk Locals Call for Harmony Day After Communal Flare-up in Area
Group of locals in Chandni Chowk come out on streets with placards asking for 'peace' and 'resumption of normal business' in the area. (Twitter/ @ANIIndia)
Loading...

Delhi: A group of locals in Chandni Chowk of Old Delhi came out on streets with placards asking for peace and 'resumption of normal business' in the area as tension gripped the area after clash over parking spot turned communal on Sunday night.

The trouble began when a 20-year-old local was parking his scooter outside a building. A resident of the building, who runs an eatery stall there, objected to it, witnesses said. The latter's wife said when her husband objected to the parking of vehicle near the stall, the man left, However, he returned soon after with more men who were "probably drunk" and thrashed him.

A temple was also vandalised in the ensuing clashes. However, other versions of the incident have also been reported.

A 27-year-old software engineer narrated a different version. "When the 20-year-old was beaten up, he and his other family members went to police station and filed a case," he said.

A video surfaced online which purportedly showed a man allegedly being beaten up by some people, who were suspected to be drunk, over a parking issue.

Senior police officials said three separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident. A case has been registered based on the scooter owner's statement, the other case is based on the statement by the building resident and the third case was lodged against unknown persons for rioting and damaging public property.

Earlier on Tuesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the attack and said the culprits should be prosecuted and convicted in a time-bound manner.

"Attack on any place of worship or worshippers is an attack on the very pluralism and diversity of our dear country," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by VHP's Delhi unit working president Alok Kumar on Tuesday met Police Commissioner Amulaya Patnaik and demanded the arrest of those involved in vandalising a temple in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area within four days.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram