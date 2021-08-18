Locals in Bengal's Ashoknagar Report Strange Shadows Inside PL Camp

People of Ashoknagar in West Bengal have alleged that strange shadows surface at night inside the PL Camp. The claim has not been verified yet, but it has instilled terror in the hearts and minds of locals. After the sunset, a creepy atmosphere looms large in this secluded area, which is surrounded by jungles.

Recently, Sanjay Das, who heads an NGO in Ashoknagar, says he is a rationalist and does not believe in ghosts. However, he, too, encountered something which, according to him, can’t be described using scientific rationale. The Ashoknagar PL camp, once a centre for refugees to take shelter in, became abandoned with time.

Over the years, it became overrun with weeds and trees. Although various anti-social activities were carried out there at one point in time, at present, the situation is quite different. Large areas, including Nivedita Palli of Sarat Colony, are surrounded by thick forests. It is said that the Golghar area of this place has been a witness to many violent murders in the past.

Many people avoid this road in the evening out of fear. Various people have seen different types of shadows on the road. While some have reported seeing figures clad in white shrouds, others claim to have seen ghastly-looking old men on that stretch of road.

A student, who travelled on this route, had witnessed a horrific incident on his way home at night in 2016. He narrated the story to several newspapers. Many locals have reported seeing numerous such entities, although nobody has been able to offer a rational explanation for the same.

