Locals Pelt Stones at Cops in Aligarh as They Try to Enforce Lockdown, 1 Injured

Lucknow: Aligarh witnessed unruly scenes on Wednesday when a mob pelted stones at policemen who were trying to shut down a market after the 10am deadline during lockdown.

A policeman was injured when vegetable vendors allegedly pelted stones at the police party in the old city area, officials said.

The incident took place in Bhojpura locality when policemen were imposing lockdown measures after the four-hour-long break period from 6 am to 10 am had ended, Additional District Magistrate RK Maalpani said.

Instead of complying with the directives, the vegetable vendors continued to sell their wares and started pelting stones on the police party which was outnumbered. One policeman suffered injuries in the incident, Maalpani said.

Security has been beefed up and the situation in the locality is now under control, he said.

Former Samajwadi Party legislator from Aligarh City Haji Zameer Ullah Khan said, "The issue pertaining to the timing of selling vegetables has been brewing up in area for the last few days. I feel that with the pressure of the prolonged lockdown mounting, police should adopt a more persuasive approach rather than a confronting one."

He said all sections of society including police have to cooperate with each other to ensure that the lockdown norms are not violated.

A similar incident was earlier reported from Muzaffarnagar district where police officials were attacked by residents in Morna village with sticks when they objected to a social gathering during the lockdown.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365