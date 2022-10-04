Locals Gather to Protest Against Demolition Drive in Gujarat’s Porbandar; Tear Gas Used to Disperse Crowd

A demolition drive undertaken by the Gujarat government in Porabandar on Tuesday turned violent as a crowd gathered around police personnel at the site.

The incident happened near the Memonwada area where authorities came in to remove encroachments. This is when locals came face-to-face with the police personnel in protest against the demolition drive.

As the situation started to deteriorate, police fired tear gas shells.

The demolition is said to be going on since Monday.

Police authorities are engaged in demolition of illegal constructions in coastal district of Devbhumi Dwaraka, Porbandar, and Gir Somnath.

In a separate incident on October 1, government embarked on a major demolition drive at the Bet Dwarka island against illegal properties encroaching government land. More than 1000 jawans of the police force from the district and neighbouring districts and even State Reserve Police force were pressed into service.

As per news reports, NDPS accused Ramzan Pilani’s illegal structure was also demolished in Bet Dwaraka.

The strategically located island is considered to be a sensitive island, it is 7 nautical miles off the Okha port of Devbhumi Dwarka district on Western Coast of Gujarat. It is spread over 13 kilometers.

More details on Porbandar drive to follow.

