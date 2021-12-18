Locals Rejoice After Odisha Govt Announces to Set Up ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant in Kendrapada

The local people of the Kendrapada district are happy with Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik’s approval to set up the mega steel plant at the non-industrialised Kendrapda district by Arcelor Mittal. The local MLA and people in the region thanked the Chief Minister. All are hopeful that livelihood will be changed and it will be a path of development and create a new identity for the State. Especially it will help in the field of infrastructure, employment, education, road and transport, social and economic development. There will be several downstream and ancilary units that will be keen to invest in the area. This project will help to reduce migrant workers.

They expect Batighara, Kharinasi, Ramnagar area will be industrialised. Mittal to invest Rs 1,02,275 crore to set up a 24 MTPA steel plant. The project will be completed in seven years and is expected to generate over 16,000 jobs.

Also Read: Punjab: Youth Attempts ‘Sacrilege’ Inside Golden Temple, Beaten to Death by Angry Mob

Bijay Shukla, former Sarpanch of Ramnagar, said, “We are overwhelmed by the mega-industry. Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik has presented a large gift to the people of the Kendrapada district. Unused government land will be utilised. It is a path of development and generates large numbers of jobs. People will get employment opportunities at their doorsteps."

Bhakta Ranjan Mahalik, a Kharinasi resident said, “The long-pending demand will be fulfilled. It will create new opportunities and a path of development. Mahakalapada and Kendrapada will get a new identity. Local people should be given priority in the field of employment. They should get jobs as per their eligibility. We are happy for the mega project."

Kendrapada is an agriculture-based district. More than 80% of people depend on agriculture for their livelihood and they are financially not sound. People have to go outside for livelihood. The CM’s approval now became a ray of hope. Many unemployed people will be able to get jobs.

Mahakalpada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said, “It is good news for the people of Kendrapada district. I thanked Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik."

Gagan Bihari Jena, an intellectual, said, “We are hopeful for the project. Not only thousands of people will get employment directly but also it will help to create small industries in the district. The Kendrapada district will move on the way to development."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.