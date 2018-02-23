GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Locals Tie Up, Thrash Tribal Man to Death for 'Theft' in Kerala's Palakkad; Click Selfies During Assault

Images uploaded on social media show locals clicking selfies and harassing the tribal man.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Palakkad: Three people have been taken into custody after a 27-year-old tribal man was thrashed, tied up and harassed in Kerala’s Palakkad on Thursday evening. The man died a few hours later.

A resident of Attappady’s Kadukumanna tribal hamlet, A Madhu, was accused by locals of stealing valuables from a house three days ago. The mob, which caught Madhu from a nearby forest, clicked pictures of the man and even took selfies while he was tied up.

Madhu was handed over to Agali police around 6 pm, two-and-a-half hours after he was caught.

Police officials claim the man collapsed and died inside the police jeep while they were taking him to the hospital.

WhatsApp Image 2018-02-23 at 09.26.33 (1)

WhatsApp Image 2018-02-23 at 09.26.33 (3)

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the incident and wrote on Facebook, "The incident is highly condemnable. I have directed state police chief to take strong action against the accused. Such incidents are not suitable or acceptable in a modern society. This is a black mark on our state's social and cultural progress. Strong action needs to be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated."

Kerala SC/ST minister AK Balan has said that a special police team had been formed to investigate the matter.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You