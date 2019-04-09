English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Locals Visit 68-year-old’s Restaurant in Assam, Assault Him on Finding ‘Beef’ There
The police said some locals had been warning Shaukat Ali to not sell what they believed was beef at his eatery. On Sunday, they went to inspect his restaurant and thrashed him up.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Guwahati: Assam police on Monday picked up five people for assaulting a 68-year-old man for allegedly selling beef at his restaurant in Biswanath district.
The police said some locals had been warning Shaukat Ali to not sell what they believed was beef at his eatery. On Sunday, they went to inspect Ali’s restaurant and thrashed him up.
The incident came to light on Monday when a video of the assault went viral on the social media. Ali has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
“We picked up five people but they were allowed to go after signing a good behaviour bond under Section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure,” a police official said.
On February 7, five Bajrang Dal workers, including a minor, were arrested in Sakleshpur in Hassan district for allegedly setting ablaze a canteen run by two women on suspicion that they cooked and served beef.
