INDIA

Lockdown 4.0 to Bring Relief for Delhi as Kejriwal Govt Set to Allow Most Activities Outside Containment Zones

A policeman keeps tabs on people queuing up to buy liquor in Delhi. (Reuters)

Delhi, which has reported 9,333 confirmed Coronavirus cases so far and has an official death toll of 129, has 76 containment zones.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
The Centre’s new guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown will bring substantial relief for Delhi as most economic activities are set to be permitted in the national capital from Monday.

Sources have told News18 that the Delhi government will allow most activities outside containment zones, keeping in line with the Centre’s recommendations. A state-specific notification will be issued soon.

In the third phase of the lockdown, the Centre had designated all 11 districts in the capital as red zones, which meant that none of the relaxations granted to orange and green zone districts were applicable to Delhi.

For the fourth phase of the lockdown, the Centre has left it to the state governments to demarcate red, green and orange zones.

