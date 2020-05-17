Lockdown 4 Guidelines LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Extend Lockdown Ahead of Centre's New Rules for Next Phase Today

Event Highlights Over 30 Municipal Areas Identified forn Maximum Restrictions

Guidelines on Lockdown 4 Today



The countrywide lockdown enters its fourth phase from tomorrow. It is likely to see a lot of relaxations, especially in terms of public transport, sources indicate.

Read More Lockdown 4 Guidelines LIVE Updates: Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the two states with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, have extended the lockdown till May 31 ahead of the Centre releasing guidelines for phase 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown.The countrywide lockdown enters its fourth phase from tomorrow. It is likely to see a lot of relaxations, especially in terms of public transport, sources indicate. May 17, 2020 4:11 pm (IST) Restrictions in Tamil Nadu | In Tamil Nadu, no further relaxations will be given in 12 districts, including Chennai. However, 25 districts including Coimbatore, Salem and Erode will see certain relaxations in lockdown 4.0. May 17, 2020 4:10 pm (IST) Areas with Maximum Restrictions | The selected municipal areas are: Brihanmumbai or Greater Mumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut. May 17, 2020 4:10 pm (IST) Over 30 Municipal Areas Identified forn Maximum Restrictions | Over 30 municipal areas have been identified in 12 states where maximum restrictions are likely to be imposed as as India enters phase four of coronavirus lockdown. The development came a day after the country surpassed China's rally with over 85,000 cases. May 17, 2020 4:06 pm (IST) Lockdown in Maha Till May 31 with Relaxations | As Maharshtra became the state with the largest number of coronavirus patients, the state extended the lockdow till May 31. "The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order said. The present lockdown was valid from May 2 to 17. "Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect on Monday and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase," he said. May 17, 2020 4:02 pm (IST) All Eyes on Train, Flight Resumption | There is anticipation that flight and train operations will be resumed in the next phase. Earlier, several guidelines for the safe resumption of these services were laid down. May 17, 2020 4:00 pm (IST) Guidelines on Lockdown 4 Today | The Central government is set to release guidelines for extension of the lockdown for a phase 4 after Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra announced that they would extend it till May 31 as cases in the two states have been on the rise.

A police officer walks past a coronavirus-themed scarecrow cutout in a residential area in old Delhi. (Reuters)



While a limited number of passenger trains running since last week, it is the aviation sector and road transport, including metro services, which people are expecting to see some relaxation in next. The guidelines will be announced this evening for the phase, which is expected to last for two more weeks, until May 31.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, had said that the lockdown 4.0 will have a "completely different form", with new rules. "No state wants complete withdrawal of lockdown but all want gradual resumption of economic activities," a home ministry official said.



Over 30 cities have been identified in 12 states where maximum restrictions are likely to be imposed as India enters phase four of coronavirus lockdown. The list includes most metros, except Bengaluru.



The selected municipal areas are: Brihanmumbai or Greater Mumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.



The development comes as India reported nearly 5000 new cases in 24 hours, the highest single-day spike, taking the overall case count over 90,000.