Lockdown 4 Guidelines LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Extend Lockdown Ahead of Centre's New Rules for Next Phase Today

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
A police officer walks past a coronavirus-themed scarecrow cutout in a residential area in old Delhi. (Reuters)
While a limited number of passenger trains running since last week, it is the aviation sector and road transport, including metro services, which people are expecting to see some relaxation in next. The guidelines will be announced this evening for the phase, which is expected to last for two more weeks, until May 31.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, had said that the lockdown 4.0 will have a "completely different form", with new rules. "No state wants complete withdrawal of lockdown but all want gradual resumption of economic activities," a home ministry official said.
Over 30 cities have been identified in 12 states where maximum restrictions are likely to be imposed as India enters phase four of coronavirus lockdown. The list includes most metros, except Bengaluru.
The selected municipal areas are: Brihanmumbai or Greater Mumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.
The development comes as India reported nearly 5000 new cases in 24 hours, the highest single-day spike, taking the overall case count over 90,000.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actor Files Complaint Against Imposter Offering Audition on Behalf of Salman Khan Films
- Sonam Kapoor Simply Can’t Get over Husband Anand’s Clean Shave Look
- Ghost of the Mountains: Old Video of Snow Leopard Attacking Camera Goes Viral
- GTA V Free Download Finally Available as Epic Games Store is Back Online: How to Get
- Google Pixel 4a to Rival Apple iPhone SE 2020 with Twice the Storage at Lesser Price
Photogallery
Loading