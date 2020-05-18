Lockdown 4.0 LIVE Updates: Punjab to Open Shops from 7am to 6pm, Allows Autos & Taxis Within State

Read More

Lockdown 4.0 LIVE Updates: Punjab today became the first state to come out with its guidelines for phase 4 of the lockdown which was extended by the Centre till May 31 yesterday. Shops in the state can now open from 7am to 6pm. The government has also allowed intra-state transport to begin which means taxis and autos will restart with conditions. Motorcycles can also be used conditionally.The Centre on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19 and has issued a fresh set of guidelines to be followed for the next phase between May 18 and May 31. The new phase comes with considerable set of relaxations outside containment zones as the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has permitted barber shops, salons and shopping complexes to open, and allowed interstate movement of passenger cars and buses.