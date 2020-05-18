Lockdown 4.0 LIVE Updates: Punjab to Open Shops from 7am to 6pm, Allows Autos & Taxis Within State

India Covid-19 Cases | India today recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,242 new Covid-19 cases, with the total cases rising to 96,169 and the death toll crossing the 3,000-mark with 3,029 fatalities. For more updates click here
Hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi, Haryana and even Punjab reached Anand Vihar, Ghazipur and Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan area after taking arduous treks of many kilometers on foot to take buses to their villages. (Image: PTI/File)
Flights services and metro train services, however, will continue to remain prohibited despite demands to reopen. The night curfew will also stay in effect, which means that all non-essential travel will remain prohibited between 7pm and 7am.
India has recorded the biggest single-day jump of 5,242 new coronavirus cases, with the total cases hitting 96,169, including 3, 029 deaths, Union Health Ministry figures this morning show.
