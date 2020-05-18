 Lockdown 4.0 LIVE Updates: Punjab to Open Shops from 7am to 6pm, Allows Autos & Taxis Within State - News18

Lockdown 4.0 LIVE Updates: Punjab to Open Shops from 7am to 6pm, Allows Autos & Taxis Within State

News18.com | May 18, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
Event Highlights

Lockdown 4.0 LIVE Updates: Punjab today became the first state to come out with its guidelines for phase 4 of the lockdown which was extended by the Centre till May 31 yesterday. Shops in the state can now open from 7am to 6pm. The government has also allowed intra-state transport to begin which means taxis and autos will restart with conditions. Motorcycles can also be used conditionally.

The Centre on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19 and has issued a fresh set of guidelines to be followed for the next phase between May 18 and May 31. The new phase comes with considerable set of relaxations outside containment zones as the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has permitted barber shops, salons and shopping complexes to open, and allowed interstate movement of passenger cars and buses.
May 18, 2020 10:24 am (IST)

India Covid-19 Cases | India today recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,242 new Covid-19 cases, with the total cases rising to 96,169 and the death toll crossing the 3,000-mark with 3,029 fatalities. For more updates click here

May 18, 2020 10:21 am (IST)

Andhra Pradesh Govt Meeting on Lockdown Guidelines | Andhra Pradesh government will hold a review meeting at 11am to decide further course of action for lockdown 4.0.

May 18, 2020 10:14 am (IST)

May 18, 2020 10:12 am (IST)

MHA Order on Lockdown Extension | Minitry of Home Affairs yesterday issued order to further extend lockdown in the country till May 31, to fight Covid-19. New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in lockdown 4.0 restrictions. States to decide various zones, taking into consideration parameters shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

May 18, 2020 10:09 am (IST)

A day after the Centre extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 but granted considerable relaxations that are likely to completely open the economy, all eyes will be on states today to decide guidelines for lifting curbs.

May 18, 2020 10:04 am (IST)

May 18, 2020 10:02 am (IST)

Punjab Issues Guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 | Punjab has issued guidelines for the implementation of lockdown 4.0 in the state, to curn the further spread of novel coronavirus. According to the guidelines, shops are allowed to open from 7am to 6pm. Taxis and autos will restart with conditions.

Lockdown 4.0 LIVE Updates: Punjab to Open Shops from 7am to 6pm, Allows Autos & Taxis Within State
Hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi, Haryana and even Punjab reached Anand Vihar, Ghazipur and Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan area after taking arduous treks of many kilometers on foot to take buses to their villages. (Image: PTI/File)

Flights services and metro train services, however, will continue to remain prohibited despite demands to reopen. The night curfew will also stay in effect, which means that all non-essential travel will remain prohibited between 7pm and 7am.

India has recorded the biggest single-day jump of 5,242 new coronavirus cases, with the total cases hitting 96,169, including 3, 029 deaths, Union Health Ministry figures this morning show.

