1-MIN READ

Lockdown 5.0: Centre Writes to States and UTs, Seeks Timely Feedback on Opening up Schools and Colleges

Representative image.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla instructed the chief secretaries of all states to have consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders regarding opening up schools and colleges, which will remain closed for now.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 10:48 PM IST
The central government on Saturday wrote to all states and union territories after issuing fresh guidelines opening up the economy in phases from next month.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla instructed the chief secretaries of all states to have consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders regarding opening up schools and colleges, which will remain closed for now. They states have been asked for timely feedback so a decision can be taken at the earliest.

The Home Ministry earlier said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from June 8 while a decision on opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with the states.

Issuing fresh guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 4,971 lives and infected 1,73,763 people in India, the home ministry has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone.


