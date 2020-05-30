Lockdown 5.0: Schools, Colleges to Stay Closed, Decision to Reopen Will Be Taken in July

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued new guidelines on the phased re-opening of all activities outside the containment zone while extending the lockdown till June 30.

The government has reserved the decision on restarting academic activities in schools, colleges and educational institutions for July 2020 after taking feedback from stakeholders.

There will be strict enforcement of lockdown measures in all the containment zones.

According to new guidelines, the Phase II deals with the re-opening of schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions. These institutions will be opened only after consultations with the states and UTs.

"State governments/ UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders," the guidelines read, adding that "based on the feedback received, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020. "

Later the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will prepare Standard Operating Procedures(SOP) for these institutions on restarting and re-opening schools and colleges.

As per the guidelines, all activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened up in areas outside Containment Zones in a phased manner, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). These will be prescribed by the Health Ministry.







The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus. The Ministry of Home Affairs order of March 24 imposed a strict lockdown throughout the country where only essential activities were permitted and all other activities were prohibited.

The government said in the guidelines that in a graded manner and keeping the overarching objective of containing the spread of COVID-19 in view, the lockdown measures have been relaxed. New guidelines are based on extensive consultations held with States and Union Territories.

The MHRD has already specified that once schools and colleges reopen the social Distancing norms will be followed.