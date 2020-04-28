Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lockdown Breather: Delhi Allows More Medical Facilities, Sale of Books

The nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3, though many states have requested the Centre to extend the lockdown. A final decision is yet to be taken.

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
Lockdown Breather: Delhi Allows More Medical Facilities, Sale of Books
Image used for representation (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Following the Ministry of Home Affairs' relaxation orders to various economic and non-economic services amid the lockdown, the Delhi government has allowed veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathological laboratories, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine.

The Delhi government has also allowed the opening of shops that either sell educational books for children or sell electric fans.

Apart from these, services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers or those repairing water purifiers will also be allowed work during lockdown that is in place at least till May 3.

The state government has also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians and scientists.

Operation of homes for children, disabled, intellectually disabled, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows, will also be allowed.

The relaxation on these services was already announced by the Centre in different orders after April 20. However, the Delhi government decided to not implement the relaxations at least till April 27, to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3, though many states have requested the Centre to extend the lockdown. A final decision is yet to be taken.

