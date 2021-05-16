Lockdown Extended in Haryana Till May 24 to Battle Covid-19 Surge

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 24.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, “Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert (lockdown)."

Vij had extended the lockdown from May 10 to May 17 last Sunday. The first lockdown during the current second Covid-19 wave in Haryana was imposed by the state government on May 3 for a week till May 10.

On Saturday, the state reported 9,676 new Covid-19 cases against 12,593 recoveries, and the death count stood at 144. The state, as of May 15, had a total of 6,85,312 cases, 5,82,820 recoveries, 6,546 deaths and 95,946 active cases. The state’s Covid positivity rate went to 15.76% and fatality rate to 0.96%.

With rural areas of the state being hit hard by the second wave, the Haryana government has been roping in veterinary surgeons for patients admitted to isolation wards. Hisar district health authorities have started requisitioning services of the veterinary surgeons.

The state has also reported cases of Covid-triggered ‘black fungus’, according to Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, who demanded the government to form a state-level committee of doctors to monitor such cases.

Selja claimed that more than 40 cases of black fungus disease have been reported in Haryana in the last few days.

To battle the Covid surge, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday that global tenders would be floated for procurement of vaccines to ensure that all those above 18 in the state are inoculated.

