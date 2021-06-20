Lockdown Extended in Haryana, U’khand, Tamil Nadu With Relaxations: Check What's Open & Where

The Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Haryana governments on Sunday announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown in their states, with a few relaxation of curbs.

Here is your guide to the lockdown rules:

Haryana

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by another week till June 28.

• Restrictions were eased restrictions on weddings and funerals; up to 50 guests can now attend weddings and funerals or cremations, up from 21 earlier, subject to strict observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and social distancing.

• Corporate offices can now open with full attendance but there has to be strict observance of social distancing, COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and regular sanitisation.

• Weddings can now take place in courts but processions are not allowed.

• Swimming pools and spas in the state would continue to remain closed.

• Club houses, restaurants and bars of golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm.

• All shops can continue to operate from 9 am to 8 pm, and restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

• The timings for shopping malls will continue to be from 10 am to 8 pm.

The Haryana government-imposed lockdown in the state has now been extended for the seventh time.

Uttarakhand

• The Uttarakhand government on Sunday decided to extend the Covid lockdown in the state for another week from June 22 but allowed hotels, restaurants and bars to open at half their capacities.

• The chardham yatra has been opened for locals from July 1 and for people from the rest of the state from July 11. Bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report, however, will be compulsory for the pilgrims. “People of Chamoli district can visit Badrinath temple for a darshan from July 1 if they have a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report," an official said.

• People of Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts can also visit Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples respectively from that date with a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report. The yatra will be opened for people from the rest of the state from July 11 on the same condition.

The state government had decided to open the chardham yatra partially for locals last week too but had to withdraw the decision in view of the Covid situation.

• General stores and groceries will now be open for five days in a week closing only on Saturdays and Sundays.

• Hotels, restaurants and bars can open with 50 per cent of their capacity till 10 pm.

• All government, semi-government and private offices can also open with 50 per cent of their capacity.

• Offices connected with essential services will open with full capacity.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced more relaxations in lockdown norms for 27 districts and bus services are all set to resume in four districts including Chennai from Monday, after a gap of 42 days.

• Dispensing with the e-registration requirement in Chennai and three other nearby districts, the government said people could travel in autorickshaws and taxis without such prior approval.

• Metro Rail services here would resume with 50 per cent occupancy and similarly intra and inter district bus (non- airconditioned) services also shall become operational in four districts including Chennai with 50 per cent seat occupancy.

Categorising 38 districts into three separate groups for the purpose of easing curbs, the government allowed more relaxations for 23 districts in the second category and four districts in the third slot got the most of relaxations that includes resumption of bus services.

The first group of 11 districts, seven in western region including Coimbatore and four in Cauvery delta areas including Thanjavur have not been given additional relaxations, but would continue to have the current easing like nod for shops selling essential commodities.

Chennai, and its nearby Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengelpet districts in northern region falls under the third category.

Southern districts including Tuticorin, Ariyalur and Tiruchirappalli in central delta region are among the 23 districts in the second group.

• The government extended by one more week, other restrictions as part of the lockdown norms till 6 AM on June 28 and this includes a bar on public entry to places of worship.

• Cinemas would continue to be closed down across the state though film shoots are permitted with a maximum of 100 personnel.

• Schools, colleges and universities, though could carry on admissions related administrative work, these institutions would in effect remain closed for regular classes for students.

• For a visit to hill stations including Kodaikanal and the Nilgiris district, e-pass from district collectors is necessary.

• Relaxations common to 27 districts include extension of time for a variety of retail shops including standalone provision and vegetable stores besides salons till 7 pm from 6 AM and previously such shops were allowed to be open from 6 AM to 5 PM.

• All kinds of construction activities are allowed in these 27 districts.

• Nod to travel without e-registration are among the additional relaxations for Chennai and three other districts.

• In the second group of districts, essential government departments would function with 100 per cent workforce, other wings with 50 per cent and private firms with 33 per cent.

• As regards third category areas, all government offices would work with 100 per cent employees and private companies with 50 per cent staffers.

• In the second category regions, for travel in autos and taxis, e-registration is necessary.

• Effective June 14, the government allowed more relaxations for 27 districts and it includes re-opening of government run retail liquor outlets and salons.

