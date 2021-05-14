Lockdown Extended in Kerala Till May 23 to Curb Covid-19 Spread, Says CM Vijayan

The Kerala government on Friday announced that the total lockdown being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 16 will be extended till May 23 to contain the massive spread of Covid-19. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court earlier in the day sought a timeframe from the Centre within which the southern state is likely to get the Covid-19 vaccines. In an oral observation, the court said if vaccination is delayed, new mutations will come up and it will claim more lives.

The division bench of the high court, comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and MR Anitha, made this observation while considering a plea challenging the decision to charge for vaccinations of those between 18-45 years age group and the differential pricing structure followed between the centre and the state. The petitioners said if the technology is transferred, other manufacturers can produce the vaccine.

Counsel for the Centre assured the court that it can file a statement but sought time till May 21.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here