Lockdown Extended in These States, UTs to Curb Covid-19 Spread: Full List Here

With India still facing a surge in Covid-19 cases due to second wave, several states and union territories have extended lockdown to curb the further spread of the coronavirus infection. The guidelines will continue to remain same as issued by the respective government earlier.

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new coronavirus cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. With the fresh cases, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities, the ministry data showed.

On Saturday, the health ministry had said that imposing coronavirus-induced restrictions has helped to control the Covid-19 spread in the country and reduced the burden on the healthcare system.

Here is a look at the states/union territories that have extended lockdown to curb the Covid-19 spread:

1. Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week, saying the process of unlock will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of Covid-19 cases continue to decline. In the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded around 1,600 positive cases and the positivity rate went further down to below 2.5 per cent, he said in an online briefing.

2. Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced that the ongoing lockdown, slated to end on May 24, will continue for another week in the state.

3. Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government also extended partial corona curfew till 7 am May 31, an official statement said on Saturday.

4. Kerala: The state government has extended the total lockdown, which was to end on May 23, till May 30.

5. Karnataka: Karnataka government has announced an extension of lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7.

6. Telangana: The state has extended the lockdown till May 30.

7. Mizoram: The state government on Saturday extended total lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters by another seven days till May 31.

8. Nagaland: It extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions till May 31.

9. Meghalaya: The state government has also decided to extend the curbs till May 31 to control Covid-19 spread.

10: Arunachal Pradesh: The state has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till May 31.

11. Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has imposed weekend curfew restrictions till May 25.

12. Punjab: Punjab government has extended all existing Covid-19 restrictions in the state till May 31, including night curfew.

13. Uttar Pradesh: The state had extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 31.

14. Bihar: The Bihar government on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15 which has now been extended till May 25.

15. Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that the state is under lockdown till June 1.

16. West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government had announced a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30.

17. Rajasthan: The state government has imposed a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24.

18. Madhya Pradesh: The state has extended the ‘corona curfew’ in all 52 districts of the state for different durations up to May 31.

19. Gujarat: The state government has extended night curfew in 36 cities of Gujarat till May 28. However, daytime restrictions were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 am to 3 pm.

20. Chhattisgarh: The state government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the Covid-19 lockdown till May 31.

21. Puducherry: The Puducherry government today announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 31 as Covid-19 cases continue to soar in the union territory. The two-week long lockdown clamped on May 10 is to come to an end on May 24 midnight. All restrictions imposed from May 10 would continue and only essential services such as vegetables would be available till noon every day, an official release said.

22. Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 1.

23. Goa: The government has reportedly imposed curfew till May 31.

24. Andhra Pradesh: The state government has extended the curfew till May 31.

25. Assam: The state government on May 12 ordered shutting down of all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state. It has stopped all inter-district transport services and movement of people across the state for 15 days with effect from May 21.

26. Manipur: The state government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till May 28.

27. Tripura: It has imposed night curfew from May 19 till May 26.

28. Sikkim: The government decided to clamp a complete lockdown across the tiny Himalayan state from May 17 to May 24.

29. Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended curfew till May 24.

30. Uttarakhand: The hill state has imposed a strict Covid-19 curfew till May 25 morning.

31. Himachal Pradesh: The state has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26.

32. Haryana: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, according to an order issued. State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in the order said the lockdown, which was earlier imposed till May 24, has been extended by a week till 5 am on May 31.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here