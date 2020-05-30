Lockdown Extended in West Bengal Till June 15, Govt Allows TV, Cinema Production from June 1

The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in the state up to June 15 with relaxations and conditions.

The announcement came ahead of the end of the fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown on May 31.

"Government of West Bengal has decided to extend the lockdown for another two weeks i.e. up to 15/06/2020 with further relaxations with conditions," an order from the state government stated.

It said that it is felt necessary to continue to implement the lockdown in the affected areas -- containment zones -- to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19 and simultaneously open up activities in other areas for socio- economic revival.

The West Bengal government order stated that indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality show production, including for web-portal and OTT platforms, with not more than 35 persons per unit at a time will be allowed with effect from June 1.

The Union Home Ministry had earlier during the day said the nationwide lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30 and along with it announced extensive relaxations, including opening of religious places and shopping malls in a phased manner from June 8.

The Centre has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone.

It has asked the Union Health Ministry to issue standard operating procedures for these sectors after consulting other ministries, departments and other stakeholders to ensure social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.