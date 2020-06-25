Lockdown Had Ruined Plans of K'taka Man Who Killed Wife, Mother-In-law Before Dying by Suicide

Kolkata Police found a 67-page suicide note from 42-year-old Amit Agarwal’s bag who killed himself after strangling his wife to death and shooting his mother-in-law dead on Monday.

Preliminary investigation in the case revealed that Amit tried to hire a snake charmer and a ‘supari killer’ for killing his wife in Bengaluru but all his efforts went in vain as he could not finalise the deal due to Covid-19 lockdown.

A chartered accountant by profession- Amit, in his suicide note mentioned that he was extremely upset over his relationship with his wife Shilpi – also a chattered account. After years of long disturbed marital life, he decided to end his life after killing his wife and her entire family.

“I tried to contact hired killers for the job but it did not happen. Then, I tried to contact a snake charmer to kill my wife. But it could not materialize due to lockdown. Then, I myself decided to kill them,” excerpts of Amit’s suicide letter reads.

After strangulating his wife to death in Bengaluru at their Mahadevapura flat, on Monday Amit boarded a flight along with his son to Kolkata to kill his in-laws. He dropped his son at his relative’s place in Belghoria in North 24-Parganas and went alone to Duttabad area to collect a gun from a local anti-social.

The same day, he went to his mother-in-law Lalita Dhandhania’s house at Phoolbagan area in North Kolkata and killed her from a point-blank range.

Then, he tried to shot-at his father-in-law but he managed to escape. He rushed outside his flat and locked the door from outside. Hours later, a third fire was heard and later police found both Amit and his mother-in-law lying in a pool of blood.

The Kolkata police officers from the homicide section searched his bag and found the suicide note and an extra magazine for the firearm. However, further investigation is still underway.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

