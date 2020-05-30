INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh Will be Extended Till June 15: CM Chouhan

File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While speaking to school students through video-conference, Chouhan said schools would reopen after June 13. But the final decision on this would be taken after some days.

  • PTI Bhopal
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
Share this:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the lockdown in the state to contain coronavirus will be extended till June 15.


He was speaking to students from ten districts through video-conference. "Schools would reopen after June 13. But the final decision on this would be taken after some days because we are going to extend lockdown till June 15," he said.


"(Because) We also have to deal with coronavirus," Chouhan said while telling the children about the precautions they need to take to protect themselves from the virus. The chief minister informed that the government has transferred a total of Rs 145.92 crore into the accounts of 66.27 lakh students.


The money is in lieu of mid-day meals for students which at present can not be served due to lockdown and closure of schools.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading