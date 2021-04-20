Maharashtra Could Be Headed For Full Lockdown, Uddhav's Decision Likely Tomorrow

The Maharashtra government might announce a complete lockdown as the state is witnessing a worrisome surge in daily numbers of Covid-19 cases. Fearing possible collapse of the health care system, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said all cabinet ministers have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce the imposition of statewide lockdown.

“We have requested the Chief Minister to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to Chief Minister, now it is his decision,” ANI quoted Tope as saying on Tuesday.

There are indications that Thackeray would announce a decision on Wednesday.

Expressing concerns over a health care system under stress, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said, “Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown; guidelines regarding it will be announced soon.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for Class 10, keeping health and safety of students and teachers at topmost priority.

The Maharashtra government has already enforced stricter norms in the state with groceries shops to remain open only for four hours a day. The statement to this effect added that the new rules will remain applicable till May 1 to break the chain of transmission. The move comes a week after the state government enforced state-wise curfew along with other stringent measures to curb Covid.

The state is one of the worst Covid-affected states in India, reporting shortage of medical oxygen. The Maharashtra government had imposed 15-day-long “lockdown-like” restrictions from April 14 to curb the transmission of coronavirus.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here