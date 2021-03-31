Lockdown in Maharashtra's Nandurbar from March 31 Midnight to April 15, Aurangabad Puts Restrictions on Hold

Maharashtra has reported nearly six lakh cases in March, pushing the state government to take stringent measures to check the rapid spread of Covid-19 infection. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has imposed a lockdown in multiple regions and is considering state-wide restrictions soon.

Officials are preparing a plan for implementation of a lockdown, which will have a minimum impact on the economy on the recommendation of the state COVID-19 task force. Maharashtra’s cumulative tally of infections stood at 27,45,518 as on Monday.

Lockdown in districts:

– After over 400 cases were recorded daily, the administration Nandurbar has imposed a lockdown in the district from midnight of March 31 to April 15.

– All non-essential services/ activities such as local markets, cinema halls, malls and religious places will remain shut during lockdown.

– Local transport will be non-operational during this period.

– Meanwhile, the district administration has instructed petrol pumps and fuel stations to provide fuel only to vehicles required for essential services and to government officials. The pump managers have been asked to check I-cards of such vehicle owners before giving them fuel, The Times of India reported.

– Educational institutes to remain closed.

– Grocery and vegetables will be sold between 6 am to 11 am every day.

– Meanwhile, in Aurangabad, the decision to impose lockdown in the district from March 31 till April 9 has been rescinded. Aurangabad District Collector Sunil Chauhan told reporters on Tuesday that the move to approve lockdown stands cancelled.

– “We have discussed with NGOs, other organisations and political associations, it was also discussed with the government and the lockdown which was scheduled from 12:00 pm till 9 April, has been canceled. We had submitted a proposal regarding lockdown to the government. Revised guidelines will be presented soon,” he said.

– The administration was to impose a lockdown for a 10-day period in Aurangabad on Wednesday, where only essential services would have been allowed during the period.

In Maharashtra, Pune tops the list with 59,475 cases, the other affected districts in Maharashtra are – Mumbai (46,248), Nagpur (45,322), Thane (35,264), Nashik (26,553), Aurangabad (21,282), Nanded (15,171) and Ahmednagar (7,952).