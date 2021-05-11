Lockdown in Telangana? Govt to Hold Meeting Today to Mull Over Ongoing Health Crisis

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana Cabinet will be holding a crucial meeting today at 2 pm to decide whether the government should impose a lockdown to contain the virus spread.

The state is currently observing a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am until May 15 and will be deciding on the need to impose a lockdown in the meeting today.

The CMO said that it will review the lockdown decision while also claiming that some reports suggested that there was no decrease in cases in some states which had imposed a lockdown.

The CMO further added that amidst varying opinions on the imposition of the lockdown, the cabinet will weigh its pros and cons and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of the paddy and then make a decision.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister KCR, who had recovered from a bout of Covid-19, had held a review meeting with officials to mull over the health crisis in the state whereby he said that the government has no plans to impose a lockdown as the move will affect both public life as well as the state’s economy.

Spelling out the dangers of loss of livelihood for migrant workers, KCR had said that “Telangana is the most happening state, with about 25 to 30 lakh migrant laborers earning their livelihood, and their lives were ruined during the first spell of lockdown in 2020. If these people are dislocated once again, it will be a huge loss to the state as Telangana needs a huge number of workers during the harvesting season”.

However, following the recommendation from the Telangana High Court a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am until May 15 was imposed by the govt.

Notably, opposed to other southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, etc, Telangana is the only state to have ruled out the possibility of a lockdown citing loss of revenue.

Telangana on Monday reported 4,826 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to over half a million while the death toll stood at2,771 with 35 more casualties. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 723, followed by Rangareddy (324) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305).

