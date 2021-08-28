Lockdown-induced Financial Crisis and Depression Forces MP Man to Kill Kids, Attempts to Die With Wife

The lockdown-induced financial hardships and depression forced a civil engineer and his wife to kill themselves and their kids in Madhya Pradesh capital city Bhopal on Saturday. The man and his daughter were killed while his son and wife are battling for life in a hospital.

Locals said civil engineer Ravi Thackeray (55), who lives with family in the Misrod area of Bhopal, had lost his job during the lockdown, while his wife Ranjana used to run a beauty parlour which was also closed for a while since lockdown. The couple was in depression and used to fight frequently, neighbours said.

A semi-conscious Ranaja (50), after the family’s breakfast, had approached neighbour Ajay Arora on Saturday and narrated the incident that happened in her family and had fainted afterwards. Arora had quickly called the police.

SP (South) Sai Krishna Thota had reached the spot with his team and found the door bolted from inside. The police team broke open the door and found Ravi unconscious in one of the rooms with froth coming out of his mouth. Son Chirag (16) and daughter Gujan (14) were also lying nearby in a pool of blood.

The police had sent them to Hamidia hospital where Ravi and Chirag were pronounced brought dead while Ranjana and Gunjan are critical, the police said.

The police said that the couple had first consumed the poison and the engineer used a tile cutter to slit the throats of their kids who were asleep. Police have lodged a case and the probe is on.

Ravi used to work at a pharma company based in Govindpura as a civil engineer but had lost his job during the lockdown. Neighbours claimed that Ranjana was depressed and used to fight with everyone and even pelted stones on some locals. Her parents had also taken her home for treatment but she returned around six months ago.

Neighbours did listen to loud noises from the house in the wee hours but all ignored this as a usual affair.

A suicide note left by Thackeray claims that he and his wife were mentally exhausted with financial hardships after the lockdown and he hadn’t received his salary for the last three months. The man said he had bought a house with the loan and no money to repay the remaining instalments. “I don’t have a BPL card and my wife’s business had got destroyed during Covid-19," wrote Thackeray, adding future insecurity, hunger, illness, daily expenses, EMIs, school fees and other expenses were staring at him and he had no power to encounter them anymore so was ending life without any outside pressure.

He also apologised to his relatives leaving details of his debts and assets in the suicide note.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

