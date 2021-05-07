Lockdown is Not a Solution, Says Telangana CM KCR

Stating that lockdown is not the solution to check corona, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday refused to take such a step citing it will affect revenues, collapse businesses and deprive people of their daily income and livelihood.

Under no circumstances lockdown would be imposed in Telangana as the cases did not come down in the neighbouring states, which imposed the lockdown, he said.

If lakhs of people denied work and income, it may lead to food crisis, so there will be no lockdown in the state, he asserted.

The lockdown will also affect industries and their workers, he added.

After high court asked for a possible weekend lockdown and night curfew hours, KCR reiterated that the lockdown is not a solution to the pandemic and the situation is under control in the state.

In a video conference with Prime minister Narendra Modi, the CM urged PM Modi to supply 500 MT of oxygen as 440 MT of oxygen is needed in the state every day. He also asked for over 2.5 lakh doses of injections, and 25,000 doses of Remdesivir injections for the state.

He also appealed Prime Minister to see that supply of oxygen allotted from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka which was stalled be released.

He said that 5000 more oxygen beds need to be procured in addition to 9500 beds as the state is suffering due to arrival of patients from others states.

KCR instructed people not to panic as the cases are under control. The virus spread and cases are under control in Telangana as the state government is focusing on intensifying steps to tackle the pandemic and ensure timely treatment and services to people above 45 years.

At Pragati Bhavan the Chief Minister met chief secretary Somesh Kumar, health secretary Rizvi, director Dr Srinivas Rao, DME Ramesh Reddy and officials concerned.

The chief minister who was tested positive for Covid-19 and has now fully recovered, took of corona situation in the state.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to offer improved services in the hospitals and health centers at all levels.

As Telangana sees 4.75 lakh active cases and recovery of 3,96,048 patients, people should avoid fear and face with courage following protocols to avoid virus infection, he said.

According to a health bulletin, Telangana saw 6,026 cases out of 4,75,748 active cases and recovered 6,551 cases out of 3,96,042 and deaths were put at 52 out of 2,579 so far and fatality rate is low at 0.54 per cent and national fatality rate put at 1.1 percent.

There are 17 RTPCR labs and 14 more will come up soon, the officials said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here