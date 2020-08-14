Lockdown Lifted in Thiruvananthapuram; Malls, Salons in Non-Containment Zones to Reopen Tomorrow

The over a month-long COVID-19 induced lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits will be lifted from midnight following which malls, hypermarkets and salons will open Saturday morning.

The order will be effective only in non-containment zones, a circular from the District Collector, Dr Navjot Khosa said.

Lockdown was imposed in the corporation limits on July 5.

All central and state government offices and other public and private establishments, banks and other financial establishments can function with 50 per cent staff.

All shops can open from 7 am to 7 pm, while restaurants and cafes can open only till 9 pm for takeaway counters/parcels.

Home delivery will also be allowed upto 9 pm, the circular stated.

All hotels can open except for conference and banquet halls.

"Malls, hypermarkets, salons, beauty parlours, barber shops are permitted to be opened. They should strictly adhere to standard operating procedure issued by the District Collector," the circular stated.

While games, sports activities and gyms can resume observing strict COVID-19 protocol, bars and beer parlours can open with only takeaway services.

Permission has also been granted to open all congested markets, including those selling fish, with strict entry exit protocols.

The maximum number of people who can be allowed at a time inside the market, parking and entry exit will be regulated by police,the circular said.

Also Watch As Colleges Across India Demand Full Fees Amid COVID-19, Bengal College Sets The Right Example

A maximum number of 50 people would be allowed to attend weddings and 20 for funerals in the city except in containment zones.

However, educational institutions, including tuition and coaching centres, auditoriums, assembly halls, cinema halls, entertainment parks, besides social, religious, political, entertainment, academic and sports events and large gatherings will not be allowed.