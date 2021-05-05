Lockdown-Like Curbs Imposed in West Bengal: List of Additional Restrictions Against Covid-19 Spread

With an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, West Bengal has imposed additional curbs in the state in an attempt to control the spread.
Here is a list of things that the state has planned to do:
- Journalists and hawkers will be prioritised for vaccination.
- Wearing masks is compulsory.
- All social and political gatherings have been prohibited.
- Movement of all local trains to be suspended from tomorrow. State transport to operate on 50 per cent capacity including metro.
- Government offices to have 50 per cent attendance.
- Shopping malls/complexes, swimming pools etc to remain shut
- Restrictions in time, 7am-10 am and 5pm-7pm, has been imposed for all retail outlets
- No entry without RT-PCR report in airports will be permitted.
- 50 per cent of staff in private sector need to work from home.
- Jewellery shops will remain oen only between 12noon-3pm.
- Online and home delivery of food items to be encouraged.
- Bank business hours restricted from 10am-2pm.
- Emergency and essential services, law and order, telecom to remain outside restriction purview.
- Sanitization of market places, educational institutions and offices has been made mandatory.
- Museums, planetarium, zoos, national parks have been closed in West Bengal to avert contamination.
