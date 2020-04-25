Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
2-min read

Lockdown May Need to be Extended Till Mid-May in Delhi, Says Covid-19 Panel Chief Dr SK Sarin

The Delhi government had announced a lockdown in Delhi on March 23 followed by a nation-wide lockdown by the Centre from midnight of March 24 till April 14.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lockdown May Need to be Extended Till Mid-May in Delhi, Says Covid-19 Panel Chief Dr SK Sarin
Police stop vehicles at a checkpoint set up on a road at Ghazipur during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, a top official in the Delhi government's COVID-19 committee has suggested that the ongoing lockdown will have to be continued till mid-May for the epidemic curve to flatten.

The Delhi government had announced a lockdown in Delhi on March 23 followed by a nation-wide lockdown by the Centre from midnight of March 24 till April 14.

The lockdown was further extended to May 3 by the Centre.

"India is still on the ascending limb of the epidemic curve and so, to ease the restrictions will mean the cases will multiply uncontrollably. And, Delhi has a large number of containment zones, so it will be wise to extend it," Dr S K Sarin, chairman of Delhi government's committee on combating COVID-19, said on Saturday.

"The lockdown will have to be extended till May 16 as that is when the epidemic curve is likely to start declining, which happens after the flattening of the curve," he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Friday rose to 2,625 with 54 deaths.

Asked how the May 16 date was arrived at, Sarin said, Delhi had recorded its first coronavirus case on March 3 and mathematical modelling of the pandemic from China suggests that it takes about 10 weeks for the epidemic curve to decline.

Explaining what constitutes flattening and decline in the curve, he referred to "reproduction number" of the cases.

The curve is said to flatten when the reproduction number is one, meaning for example, 10 people giving infection to only 10 people, and the decline is said to happen if the reproduction number is less than one, meaning 10 people (primary cases) passing on the infection to less than 10 persons, say 8 people (secondary cases) and those persons in turn passing it on to less than eight people, and so on.

"But, after the flattening of the curve, its decline also needs to be seen over a few weeks to make any assessment," Sarin said.

In India, the reproduction number for coronavirus cases is ranged from 1.7 to 2.5, he said.

In Australia, on the other hand it is about 0.5, he said.

Experts have warned that if lockdown restrictions are eased before flattening of the curve, cases could "flare up like wildfire".

As per data shared by the Delhi Health Department, the mortality rate till April 24 has been highest (6.32 per cent) among patients aged 60 years and above.

The mortality rate among those aged between 50-59 year was 3.42 per cent and 0.61 per cent in people who were aged less than 50.

Nearly 85 per cent of the number of deceased, had co-morbidities, as per the data. Co-morbidities refer to conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres