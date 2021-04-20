Lockdown Not Required, Says UP Govt, Lays Down Measures Taken To Curb Covid Spread

In spite of Allahabad High Court’s directions to shut down the capital city of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur till April 26, the Uttar Pradesh govt has said that no lockdown will be imposed amid the rising cases of the Covid-19.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Monday discussing the efforts his government has taken to control the Covid spread. Upon PM’s asking, Yogi assured that the govt is working full force to control the coronavirus.

“The state government is working with full commitment to control coronavirus infections and a strategy is being worked on for extensive testing, tracking and tracking of continuous supply of oxygen along with the availability of ICU beds for prevention of Covid-19,” Adityanath said in an official statement, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier the CMO had stated that there is no need to impose a complete lockdown as a weekend lockdown is sufficient to curb the spread.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, also said that the state government will not impose a complete lockdown in the cities but put in strict restrictions, reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the UP govt listed a number of steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis without going into a lockdown.

The UP govt noted that except for special circumstances, total oxygen produced by all industrial units would be used for medical purposes only.

Taking DRDO’s help, a new oxygen plant with a capacity of 220 cylinders will be installed and made operational in the next 2-3 days in the state.

Before any medical college is recognized in the state, it should be ensured that the college has its own oxygen plant.

The chief minister further added that a Covid hospital with a capacity of 225 beds has been operationalized at Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital to which 700 more beds will be added.

A total of fifty percent of 108 ambulances will be dedicated for Covid-19 patients and rapid testing will begin at airports, bus, and railway stations of inter-state passengers will also be carried out.

The UP CM also promised that all district collectors have been instructed to try to increase the RTPCR testing capacity of private laboratories in their district and make full use of this capacity.

Uttar Pradesh recorded a record high of 28,287 Covid-19 cases on Monday pushing the total Covid tally in the state to 879,831, with the number of Covid deaths amounting to 167.

