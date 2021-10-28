Lockdown in Rajpur-Sonarpur Area; More Containment Zones: West Bengal Doubles Down on Covid Rules As Cases See Sharp Rise

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, West Bengal has announced a three-day lockdown in the Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality area. All shops and offices have been asked to shut down, except for essential services. Public transport is running, but there are few commuters and the roads are practically empty.

The state recorded 976 in the last 24 hours of which 272 are from Kolkata. This is a significant jump from the daily 500-700 cases that were seen in West Bengal before Durga Puja.

The Centre has written a letter to the Mamata Banerjee government expressing their concern.

While the government has given repeated reminders to residents to maintain Covid protocols, people have been out on the streets without masks. The police have detained 74 persons for not wearing masks in the Sonarpur area.

New containment zones have been designated in various parts of Bengal like Kharagpur, Midnapur Town, Arambagh and Balurghat. The West Bengal police have been making announcements through loudspeakers in almost every market area of Bengal, but people still are casual.

Dr Yogiraj Roy said, “Again we are getting a huge number of patients and the problem is because a lot of people are vaccinated so asymptomatic patients are more and transmission thereby is taking place at a fast pace."

The West Bengal government has been taking stock of the situation with an official saying if required the government will again go for closure of markets in various areas.

Doctors said that during Durga Puja people were absolutely casual about Covid-19 rules. NGOs and social organisations, therefore, have proposed that stricter rules be followed during Kali Puja.

Hospitalisation rates are still under control in the state because of the vaccination rate.

