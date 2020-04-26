Take the pledge to vote

Lockdown Relaxation in Delhi Not More Than What Centre Permits, Says Kejriwal

The Delhi chief minister said no markets and malls will be allowed to open in the national capital and all shops in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
Lockdown Relaxation in Delhi Not More Than What Centre Permits, Says Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government would not allow any more relaxation in the ongoing lockdown than those permitted by the Union home ministry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday and stressed on bringing down the number of COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said his government was implementing the Centre's guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during the lockdown till May 3.

No markets and malls will be allowed to open in the national capital and all shops in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut, he said.

"The government will maintain status quo and will not relax lockdown restrictions till May 3, except those permitted by the Union home ministry," he said.

"We are going through difficult times. We will have to continue our efforts to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections in Delhi," he said.

The chief minister said the novel coronavirus doesn't discriminate between any religion. "We need to work together. Plasma of Muslim can be used to treat Hindu patient and vice versa," he added.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 2,625 on Saturday, with 111 new cases and one death being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. The death toll from COVID-19 is now 54.

