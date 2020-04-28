Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lockdown Violaters Attack Policemen in 'Red Zone' Howrah in West Bengal

The incident took place in the evening when a police patrol reached Tikiapara area after receiving inputs that a large number of people were jostling in a local market, violating the lockdown and social distancing norms.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
Lockdown Violaters Attack Policemen in 'Red Zone' Howrah in West Bengal
For representation: Workers stitch preventive suits at a workshop the view of the coronavirus pandemic, in Howrah district of West Bengal, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI04-04-2020_000186B)

Kolkata: A mob attacked several policemen who were enforcing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Tikiapara in Howrah district, a red zone, on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place in the evening when a police patrol reached Tikiapara area after receiving inputs that a large number of people were jostling in a local market, violating the lockdown and social distancing norms.

"As soon as the police asked them to return home, a mob pelted them with stones and beat them up. Two police vehicles were also damaged in the incident," a police official said.

The injured police personnel were taken to a local hospital.

Later, a large police contingent, including RAF personnel, reached the spot to control the situation.

Trinamool Congress leader of Howrah district and Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee criticised the attack on policemen and said strict action would be taken against the culprits.

