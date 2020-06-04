INDIA

Lockdown: West Bengal Relaxes Night Curfew Timings

File photo of police officer uses a megaphone advising people to vacate the roads after the lockdown by West Bengal state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. (Reuters)

The state government had extended the lockdown till June 15 in the fifth phase with a number of relaxations and conditions and opened up activities for socio economic revival.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
The West Bengal government Thursday issued an order relaxing the night curfew hours and strictly prohibiting movement of individuals between 9 pm and 5 am except for essential activities in view of the lockdown.

The relaxation in the night curfew hours will take effect from June 4, the order issued by state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

"Night curfew will continue but the timings have been relaxed to 9 pm to 5 am from the earlier 7 pm to 7 am," a senior official said.

