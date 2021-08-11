Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that lockdown will again be imposed in the state if the need for medical oxygen crosses 700 metric tonne. Maharashtra has announced several relaxations across the state from August 15, including extending operating hours of restaurants and hotels until 10 pm.

The state allowed malls to open for vaccinated people and ordered multiplexes and cinema halls to remain closed until further notice. All non-essential shops are also allowed to be open until 10 pm. The Maharashtra government stressed upon employees of commercial establishments to be fully vaccinated. Gymnasiums and spas are allowed with 50% capacity.

The Health Minister said that private offices can operate throughout the day with fully vaccinated employees.

Maharashtra has also increased the cap on weddings - 200 guests if a wedding is being held in open lawns and 100 if the wedding is being held indoors.

Places of worship will remain shut till further orders, the government said.

On reopening schools, colleges, and higher education institutes, Tope said that the chief minister will hold a meeting with a task force, which has reportedly expressed apprehension over opening institutions as students have not yet been vaccinated fully.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 coronavirus positive cases and 137 fatalities, including the highest 46 in the Pune region, while 7,568 patients recovered, a state health department official said. With the new additions, the tally of infections and the death toll in Maharashtra rose to 63,63,442 and 1,34,201, respectively, the official said.

