Lockdown & Night Curfew in These States, UTs as Covid Cases Surge. Check Latest Curbs Here

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in India, states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Bihar, Telangana have decided to impose fresh curbs or extend restrictions to contain the spread of the infection. The country on Friday reported a jump in active coronavirus cases to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days while adding 3,47,254 new infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant.

Here is a list of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in major states:

Delhi

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff. However, the weekend curfew imposed because of the rise in Covid cases will continue to be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM. “With regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets, it has been suggested that the status quo be maintained since positivity is yet hovering above 21 per cent and a number of positive cases are more than 12,000," said an LG office source.

Kerala

The Kerala government announced total lockdown will be imposed on Sundays till January 30 to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the state. Only essential services will be allowed, an official statement said. Working women with children below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill persons will be allowed to work through the work from home system. Institutions including businesses, malls, beaches, and other tourist places like theme parks, have been directed to ensure no gatherings take place and operate strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols. Restrictions will be imposed at district level on the basis of the number of people admitted to hospitals, the government said.

Karnataka

Karnataka government announced weekend curfew will be lifted with immediate effect while night restrictions will continue. Commercial establishments, hotels and malls to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Karnataka Revenue Minister, R Ashok said, “If the number of cases (hospital admission ) increases, we will bring back the weekend curfew.”

Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the existing Covid-19 restrictions would be extended till February 6. Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government had imposed curbs since January 4. The restrictions were due to end on January 21. A government order said the ongoing night curfew will continue and schools up to eighth grade will remain closed. Restaurants and business establishments will have to down their shutters by 8 pm. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and 20 at funerals. Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, and places of tourist interest will remain closed till February 6, the order said.

Telangana

The Telangana government extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings, among other measures, till January 31 as part of steps to check the spread of Covid-19. On January 1, the government issued an order prohibiting rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural events. Among other directives, the order said the managements of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices and others should ensure strict compliance in mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and frequent sanitation of premises.

Jammu and Kashmir

Taking cognisance of the rising Covid-19 cases in the union territory, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced 64-hour-long restrictions on weekends on non-essential movement. The officials said there will be a complete halt on non-essential movement in the union territory every Friday from 2 pm to Monday 6 am. An order issued by the chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance and shall be allowed to work from home on workdays. Chief Secretary impressed upon all departments to permit a suitable percentage of the workforce to work from home. He directed the strict implementation of the CAB and set protocols to break the chain of transmission. The chief secretary appealed to the public to remain indoors and avoid visiting crowded places, besides urging them to voluntarily declare micro-containment zones in the areas that are seeing a large number of positive cases.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday said the state government has allowed reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 9 for offline classroom sessions from January 24. The state had imposed night curfew from January 10, barring movement of people in groups of 5 or more from 11 pm to 5 am. Further, no movement is allowed in public from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services. Gyms and beauty salons will remain closed, while hair cutting salons is allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. Only those activities that do not require removal of mask by anyone shall be allowed, the revised order said. Only fully vaccinated people shall be allowed to use these services and all staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated, it said.

Haryana

The Haryana government extended Covid restrictions in the state till January 28 but allowed gyms and spas to operate with 50 per cent capacity while liquor vends can now open till 10 pm. Earlier on January 10, the Haryana government had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts. The order issued by the HSDMA on January 13 had said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19, which have now been extended to January 28 (5 am).

(With PTI inputs)

