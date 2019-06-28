Locked in Steel Trunk, Two Siblings Die of Asphyxia in Uttar Pradesh
The incident came to light when their father, Mallu Ansari, who worked in a carpet factory, returned home late Thursday night and found the children and his wife missing, SP Rajesh S said.
Representative image
Bhadohi: Two siblings died from asphyxia after allegedly being locked in a steel trunk in Khamariya area here, police said Friday.
Later, he was seen running to a hospital with his unconscious children, where Hataina (6) and her brother Hasan (3) were declared dead, he said.
The locals, who found the steel trunk open and clothes scattered around it, suspected that their "mentally unstable" mother had locked them in it, leading to their death.
But, the police team, which questioned the mother, found her to be of sound mind, the SP said.
Police had exhumed the bodies for a post-mortem examination, the SP said.
