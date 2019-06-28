Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Locked in Steel Trunk, Two Siblings Die of Asphyxia in Uttar Pradesh

The incident came to light when their father, Mallu Ansari, who worked in a carpet factory, returned home late Thursday night and found the children and his wife missing, SP Rajesh S said.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Locked in Steel Trunk, Two Siblings Die of Asphyxia in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image
Loading...

Bhadohi: Two siblings died from asphyxia after allegedly being locked in a steel trunk in Khamariya area here, police said Friday.

The incident came to light when their father, Mallu Ansari, who worked in a carpet factory, returned home late Thursday night and found the children and his wife missing, SP Rajesh S said.

Later, he was seen running to a hospital with his unconscious children, where Hataina (6) and her brother Hasan (3) were declared dead, he said.

The locals, who found the steel trunk open and clothes scattered around it, suspected that their "mentally unstable" mother had locked them in it, leading to their death.

But, the police team, which questioned the mother, found her to be of sound mind, the SP said.

Police had exhumed the bodies for a post-mortem examination, the SP said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram