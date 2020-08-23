Locust Control Measures Over 5.66 Lakh Hectares in 10 States So Far, Says Centre

Control measures to check the spread of crop-threatening migratory pest locust have been taken in 10 states covering more than 5.66 lakh hectares area till now, the Union Agriculture Ministry said on Sunday. The country has been facing the locust problem since April. The problem is largely prevalent in northern India.

In a statement, the ministry said Locust Circle Offices (LCOs) have taken locust control operations in 2,78,716 hectares area in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana till August 22. Whereas state governments have done control operations in 2,87,374 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

On August 23, control operations were carried out at four places in three districts of Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner of Rajasthan and two places in Kutch district of Gujarat against hoppers by LCOs. The ministry said adequate manpower and control teams with spray vehicles were deployed in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

"No Significant crop losses have been reported in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan," the ministry noted. On August 23, hoppers were active in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner districts of Rajasthan and Kutch district of Gujarat.

As per the August 14 update of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), swarms persist in the Horn of Africa. More hopper bands and swarms are likely to form in Yemen due to good rainfall. Hopper groups and bands continue to form along the Indo-Pakistan border, it added. PTI LUX MR.