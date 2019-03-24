English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lodge Criminal Case Against Kejriwal, Says Delhi BJP After Death of Two Sanitation Workers
Housekeeping employees Rakesh (45) and Ajay (19) died allegedly due to asphyxiation after they entered a sewage treatment unit of the restaurant.
File photo of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari demanded that a criminal case be lodged against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the death of two staffers of a restaurant here while cleaning its sewage treatment unit.
The incident occurred on Saturday at 'Pirates of Grill' restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden.
Housekeeping employees Rakesh (45) and Ajay (19) died allegedly due to asphyxiation after they entered a sewage treatment unit of the restaurant. Two men have been arrested in connection with the matter.
Holding Kejriwal responsible for the "criminal negligence", Tiwari demanded lodging of a case against him and the officers concerned.
He said the CM should also resign for this criminal act.
"The investigating agency should also take in to consideration his responsibility and take action accordingly because the sanitation workers are entering the plants for cleaning without protective gear. A case should be filed against Kejriwal for conspiracy to commit murder," he added.
