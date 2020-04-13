Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Lodged at Quarantine Centre, Man Booked For Refusing to Eat Food Cooked by Dalit Village Head in UP's Kushinagar

The man was identified as Seraj Ahmad, a native of Bhujouli Khurd village of the district. He and four others are lodged at a quarantine centre set up in a primary school in the village.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lodged at Quarantine Centre, Man Booked For Refusing to Eat Food Cooked by Dalit Village Head in UP's Kushinagar
Representative image (Reuters)

Gorakhpur: An FIR was lodged against a man in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday for allegedly refusing to eat food cooked by a Dalit village head at a quarantine centre, police said.

The man was identified as Seraj Ahmad, a native of Bhujouli Khurd village of the district. He and four others are lodged at a quarantine centre set up in a primary school in the village, they said.

Ahmad returned to the village from Delhi on March 29 and has been in quarantine at the centre, the police said.

On April 10, the village head, Lilawati Devi, who is a Dalit, went to the quarantine centre and prepared food for the five people lodged there as the cook was absent. However, Ahmad refused to have the food cooked by her, they said.

Later, Devi informed Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deshdeepak Singh and Block Development Officer Ramakant about the incident. She lodged a police complaint on Sunday, they added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Khadda police station RK Yadav said a case has been filed against Ahmad under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

BJP MLA Vijay Dubey visited Devi's house on Sunday and asked her to serve him food cooked by her.

He said untouchability is a social evil and it can't be tolerated at any cost.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,327,461

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,882,164

    +29,939

  • Cured/Discharged

    436,962

     

  • Total DEATHS

    117,397

    +3,203
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres