Lodging Arrangements Made for Those Undergoing Covid-19 Tests Till Reports Come

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officials to make accommodation arrangements for those undergoing COVID-19 tests till their reports come, sources said on Sunday.

Following his direction, over 740 rooms have been booked at various hotels, government flats and other facilities in the city to lodge these people, they added.

Each facility has been attached to a city hospital, the sources said. Over 1,000 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in the national capital.

