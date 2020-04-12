Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

Lodging Arrangements Made for Those Undergoing Covid-19 Tests Till Reports Come

Over 740 rooms have been booked at various hotels, government flats and other facilities in the city to lodge people.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 8:58 PM IST
Lodging Arrangements Made for Those Undergoing Covid-19 Tests Till Reports Come
CRPF soldiers stitch face masks for health workers combating the spread of the new coronavirus in New Delhi, on April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officials to make accommodation arrangements for those undergoing COVID-19 tests till their reports come, sources said on Sunday.

Following his direction, over 740 rooms have been booked at various hotels, government flats and other facilities in the city to lodge these people, they added.

Each facility has been attached to a city hospital, the sources said. Over 1,000 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in the national capital.

Read full article
