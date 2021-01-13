Lohri 2021: Why is the Harvest Festival of Punjab Holds Special Singnificance This Year

Lohri, a popular winter harvest festival for the people of Punjab and its surrounding regions, had special significance this year with the farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's three new farm reform laws.

Also known as the festival of harvest, Lohri will be celebrated by the farmers at the protest site on Wednesday by lighting a bonfire. The fire on Lohri is believed to signify the end of the harvest cycle and the beginning of a new one.

The decision to celebrate Lohri 2021 at the protest site was taken by farmers in the beginning of January.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday put a stay on the implementation of the new farm laws.

The farmer unions have expressed displeasure over the members of the panel, who have previously spoken in favour of the laws the farmers are protesting against, and have threatened to burn the copies of the laws at the borders of Delhi.

The Apex court has also constituted a four-member committee to look into the grievances of farmers. However, farmer unions have rejected the committee saying that the members are pro-farm laws.

The farmers will also be observing ‘Azad Hind Kisan Diwas’ on January 23 which is the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Speaking to The Statesman, a protesting farmer who will be celebrating the festival at the protest site said that the people at the border are their brothers.

Sitting at the protest site for more than 40 days, a protester said that they are not concerned about their fields as the women back home are expert in taking care of their farms.

He said that although they are sad and worried, one cannot see the despair on the faces of protesting farmers.