Lok Sabha Clears Bill to Set Up Central, Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: A Bill to set up a central university and a tribal university in Andhra Pradesh was passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Moving the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for passage, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said the government has allotted Rs 450 crore for the central university and Rs 420 crore for the central tribal unversity. Currently, these two universities are functioning in temporary facilities in Anantpur and Vijayanagaram respectively.

He said the Modi government has given Andhra Pradesh two universities and seven institutions of importance. Stating that at present the education department has a budget of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, he said the government is moving at a fast pace in the area of education. It has put the education sector under focus to ensure all-round development, he said.

To a query, he said vacant posts in all central education institutions will be filled up in the next few months.

According to the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the two universities will increase access and quality of higher education and also promote avenues of higher education for the people of the state.

The Tribal University will provide instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs and advancement in technology to the tribal population of India.

At present, there is no central university in Andhra Pradesh while other states, except Goa, have one or more such institution.

Setting up a central university and a central tribal university in Andhra Pradesh is obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 for creation of Telangana.

Participating in the discussion, K Suresh (Cong) said that the bill has not mentioned about detailed funding mechanism and funding of universities have remained an issue in the country.

There is also no mention about curriculum and administration of these two universities in the bill, he said.

He added that it was also not mentioned whether tribals would get a reservation in the central tribal university.

"The NDA government is known for reducing funding for central universities," he said, adding there are several vacancies in different universities not yet filled.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) took a swipe at the TDP for questioning the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TDP, a former ally of NDA, currently has only 3 Lok Sabha members at against 15 in 2014.

He also expressed concern over rising in a number of students in coaching centres.

Coaching centres have become a big business in the country, he said, adding as per a study, out of four students, one is going for tuitions.

He demanded to grant of central university status to Patna University and Jai Prakash University in Chhapra. Saugata Roy (TMC) said the Delhi University is one of the best in the country. He said unless the number of seats is increased in the university the "terrible pressure" would stay.

He said the cut off marks for its enrollment are touching 95 per cent, 98 per cent and 99 per cent. He also alleged that the Nagpur University is including history of RSS in its curriculum.

"Let the university not work on RSS agenda but on national agenda," he added.

Lavu Sri Krishna (YSRCP) said that a central university should attract students and faculty from all parts of the country.

"Unless we strengthen the tribal schools, the central university will not be meaningful," he said. Rahul Shewale (SS) demanded more funds for a campus in the Mumbai University and filling of all vacant vacancies.