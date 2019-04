Lok Sabha Election 2019: 97 Seats across 13 States & UT Set To Vote on Thursday, Search All Candidates Here

Ninety-seven constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories are set to vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 18. Voters in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Puducherry will exercise their franchise.The elections, which begin on April 11, will continue for over a month across seven phases till May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.In the second phase, all parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) and Puducherry (one seat) will vote.The Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in this phase are Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka, Srinagar, Udhampur, Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Inner Manipur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska, Thiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tripura East, Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker and Puducherry.Click below for a list of constituencies and the candidates contesting from them.