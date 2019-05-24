CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE: Narendra Modi to Hold Cabinet Meeting; UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar Sends Resignation to Rahul Gandhi

News18.com | May 24, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Narendra Modi Victory LIVE Updates: The united opposition's attempt to halt the Bharatiya Janata Party juggernaut went in vain on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode to victory with a bigger mandate than the party received five years ago. The super-sized victory came even as the several international news organisations criticised Modi with a Time magazine article dubbing him as "Divider-in-Chief". However, the sharp reaction did not affect the voters, who gave the prime minister the biggest mandate since 1984.

Besides PM Modi, the other big winners were BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani. While Shah even broke LK Advani's record to defeat his Gandhinagar rival by a margin of 5.57 lakh vote, Irani conquered the Congress bastion on Uttar Pradesh's Amethi by polling 4,68,514 votes against Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 4,13,394 votes. Modi thanked the people of Varanasi for helping him retain the seat by a margin of over 4.79 lakh votes. In a tweet, he said, the people of Kashi are "remarkable".
Read More
May 24, 2019 9:19 am (IST)

CLICJ TO READ | NaMoment, Modi 2.024 & Chowkidar's Chamatkaar: How Major Newspapers Captured the Man of the Moment

In a dramatic election victory, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA stormed back to power with a thumping mandate riding on a wave bigger than the 2014 'TsuNamo'.

May 24, 2019 9:18 am (IST)

RJD Draws a Blank in Bihar | In a first, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) failed to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, fought the election in an allaiance with the Congress and others and contested on 20 seats. However, the party nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to nil in 2019.

May 24, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

Smriti Irani Calls Victory 'New Morning for Amethi | It's a new morning for Amethi, said BJP leader and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani after she finished first in the Congress bastion. An ecstatic Irani told reporters this morning that the BJP was not concentrating on the individual but on the concept of somebody given the responsibility but not fulfilling it. "It has been a consistent effort since past five years for us. We got the first sings of change in 2014 itself. My organisation persisted with efforts in the constituency which bore fruits. This is just a milestone," she said.

May 24, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

YSRCP Wins 151 Assembly, 22 Lok Sabha Seats | As the Election Commission concluded the final round of counting yesterday, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which swept to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide victory, bagged 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. It also won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. The TDP finished a distant second with 23 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats. Actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP), which made the electoral debut, bagged one Assembly seat. Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) drew blank.

May 24, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

Pramod Sawant Makes His Mark in BJP's Post Parrikar Era | Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appeared to have fared well in his first real test in the Goa's post Parrikar era, pulling off a creditable performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls, in which BJP won one Lok Sabha seat, lost another and also earned victories in three out of the four Assembly bypolls. Faced with severe criticism for the sheer chaotic nature of coalition inherited from the Parrikar era, a paralysed mining industry, disenchantment among the cadre following Parrikar's death in March this year and a buoyant Congress, Sawant, along with the bullish state organising secretary Satish Dhond, in Parrikar's absence, managed to pull together a more than respectable showing on Thursday, when votes for the six electoral contests were counted. 

May 24, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu called his "friend" PM Narendra Modi and spoke amicably about each others electoral victories.

May 24, 2019 8:49 am (IST)

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Felicitates PM Modi | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election. "I look forward to continuing to work with him to improve lives of Canadians and Indians alike through education and innovation, investing in trade and investment and fighting climate change," he said.

May 24, 2019 8:42 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Sorry, Rahul Gandhi. You Tried But Failed, Now Congress Needs a New Leader

The idea of NYAY scheme may have been excellent as voters love transactional relationship, but it never reached the people it was supposed to court.

May 24, 2019 8:39 am (IST)

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wished his Indian counterpart, PM Modi responded to thank him and express gratitude for the warm wishes on Twitter.

May 24, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Likely to Have No Leader of Opposition for 2nd  Term | Much like the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, the lower house of the Parliament may be again bereft of the leader of opposition (LOP). As per the results of counting till 8 pm, the Congress has bagged 51 seats, which is four short of the mark needed for the LOP status. The Leader of Opposition is a constitutional appointment and is part of the Central Vigilance Commission, Central Information Commission, National Human Rights Commission and National Judicial Appointments Commission. According to parliamentary rules, the largest Opposition party in the House needs at least 10% of the total strength of the Lok Sabha, or 55 seats, to be eligible for the LOP post.

May 24, 2019 8:32 am (IST)

World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi | Soon after after trends indicated a clear victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a redux of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, congratulatory messages poured in from across the world. Sri Lankan Prime Minister was the first world leader to felicitate PM Modi on his return to power. Looking forward to engage in peaceful talks with India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his best wishes for PM Modi. US President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to congratulate Narendra Modi for his "BIG" victory.

May 24, 2019 8:21 am (IST)

Congress Finds a Face-saver in Kerala’s Landslide Victory | Thiruvanthapuram, which witnessed a triangular contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to win over voters over the Sabarimala issue, was retained by two-time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor by a margin of one lakh votes.  The BJP had centred its campaign in the state on the issue of women’s entry to the temple. Particularly, in Thiruvanthapuram and Pathanamthitta, it was expecting to make a mark. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan said that as far as the Sabarimala issue was concerned, the votes largely went in favour of the Congress. “For voter, the UDF seemed to be in a better position to defeat the CPI(M).”

May 24, 2019 7:54 am (IST)

Despite Controversial Remarks, Pragya Thakur Wins Bhopal | BJP candidate Pragya Thakur’s pitch for Hindutva has triumphed over former chief minister and Congress candidate from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh. In her brief interaction with mediapersons, Thakur said she was happy that people had shown faith in her. “I thank the people for reposing trust in me. It will be a victory of dharma over adharma.” Click here to read more.

May 24, 2019 7:50 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner

Sunny Leone is the top trend on Twitter during Lok Sabha Election Results 2019. Here's why.

May 24, 2019 7:49 am (IST)

Rajinikanth, Dharmendra Congratulate BJP, Narendra Modi | Bollywood celebrities including Asha Bhosle, Rajinikanth, Dharmendra and Ekta Kapoor have congratulated the ruling BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls result after current trends indicate a clean sweep for the party for a second consecutive term. This year, actors like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha and Prakash Raj among others contested polls. While Sunny, a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur is leading by over 82,000 votes, Urmila is trailing against BJP's Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North. Click here to read more.

May 24, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

US President Donald Trump congratulated PM Modi on landslide victory. "Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm," Trump said.

May 24, 2019 7:44 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What is NDA and a Look at All the Parties that Form the Alliance

Here is a look at three parties which left the NDA, joined the alliance or share an uneasy relationship with the BJP.

May 24, 2019 7:41 am (IST)

Modi Biopic to Release Today | Vivek Oberoi will next be seen playing the titular character in the controversial Narendra Modi biopic, whose release was stalled until after Lok Sabha election results. It is now slated to release today.

May 24, 2019 7:40 am (IST)

Security Beefed Up for Modi Biopic Actor | Vivek Oberoi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, reportedly received death threats, following which he has been provided police protection. According to a report, the actor was threatened by Naxalites. As a result, the security around him had to be beefed up on Thursday during a special screening of the Omung Kumar directorial. As of now, the Omkara actor has been given police assistance for 24 hours. 

May 24, 2019 7:37 am (IST)

What Top Newspapers Say About Modi | As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah expressed their gratitude to voters and vowed to devote “every moment” for the people of India, this is how newspapers captured the historic victory and the man of the moment, PM Modi — Read the coverage here.

May 24, 2019 7:34 am (IST)

Modi's Mother Greets BJP Supporters | With the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraben greeted the party supporters, who gathered outside her house in Kudasan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar. Modi, who contested from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, established a considerable lead over his rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav. As the trends suggested that the BJP and Modi were headed for a resounding victory, supporters gathered outside Hiraben's house on Thursday afternoon. They also raised slogans in support of Narendra Modi. Hiraben, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi, came outside the house and greeted the supporters for a couple of minutes before going back inside. Whenever the prime minister visits Gujarat, he makes it a point to meet his mother.

May 24, 2019 7:31 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | NaMo Resonates Across India Again as Wave 2.0 Breaches Caste, Class Barriers

The enormity of the Modi victory can be encapsulated in one simple statistic: BJP's provisional voteshare as per the current trends stands at 48%. In other words, every second Indian who voted chose Modi as PM.

May 24, 2019 7:30 am (IST)

Amit Shah Calls Modi Most Popular Leader | BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world's "most popular" leader and credited him for BJP’s spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing party workers here at the BJP headquarters, Shah also hit out at the opposition, saying the mandate has buried the politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement and is "a victory for nationalism". "Modiji is the 'mahanayak' of the BJP's grand victory. The BJP's victory is the most historical after independence. This is a victory for every worker of the party. This is a victory of the BJP government's policy of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’ and, of course, it is a victory of Modiji’s popularity," Shah said amid chants of "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

May 24, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

Modi, Only Leader After India to Win Polls on His Own | Narendra Modi's Olympian victory is deserving of the headline 'citius, altius, fortius' (faster, higher, stronger). He is the first Indian Prime Minister since Indira Gandhi to carry an election entirely on his own and win a second consecutive majority. The Indian voter has opted for stability and continuity and most of all, for Modi. It's TsuNaMo 2.0. The invisible, silent, all-pervasive Modi wave engulfed the Hindi heartland, the West, East and South. Read here more.

May 24, 2019 7:27 am (IST)

Will Rahul Gandhi Resign? | Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from his post after the party was once again routed at the hands of Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, sources told News18. However, erstwhile Congress supremo and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi turned down the offer. Sources told News18 that the matter will be taken up by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in its next meeting, scheduled some time later this week. Click here to read more.

May 24, 2019 7:18 am (IST)

Amit Shah Gets Record Votes | BJP president Amit Shah was Thursday night declared elected from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 5.57 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival C J Chavda. Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes, while Chavda secured 3.37 lakh votes. Amit Shah has been declared elected, returning officer and Gandhinagar district collector S K Langa announced at the counting centre. In the 2014 general elections, BJP veteran L K Advani, 91, had won the seat. 

May 24, 2019 7:16 am (IST)

Smriti Irani Defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi | BJP candidate Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, in a major setback for the grand old party. According to the Election Commission website, Irani polled 4,68,514 votes while Gandhi secured 4,13,394 votes. The victory margin for Irani is 55,120 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes. 

May 24, 2019 7:15 am (IST)

Modi Thanks Varanasi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Varanasi as he retained the seat by a margin of over 4.79 lakh votes. In a tweet, he said, the people of Kashi are "remarkable". "When I had gone to Kashi to file my nomination papers, they confidently said that they would manage the entire campaign without me having to come back even once  and manage they did! I bow to the citizens of Kashi. Looking forward to serving them," Modi said. He won the seat by a margin of 4,79,505 votes, defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party, according to the Election Commission's website.

May 24, 2019 7:14 am (IST)

World Hails Modi Victory | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised to devote "every moment" of his time and "every fibre" of his being for the people of India and said the country will now have only two castes -- the poor and those who want to alleviate poverty. In a rousing speech at the party headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate the BJP's spectacular victory, Modi told cheering supporters that the election has thrown up a mandate to build a new India. "People are chanting Modi, Modi. But this is not a victory of Modi, it is the victory of people who are desperate for honesty in the system.

Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE: Narendra Modi to Hold Cabinet Meeting; UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar Sends Resignation to Rahul Gandhi
BJP workers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he, along with party president Amit Shah, arrives at the BJP headquarters to celebrate the victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. (PTI)

Several global leaders congratulated PM Modi on the massive win. Among them was US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who vowed to work with him to bolster the bilateral ties.

In a rousing speech at the party headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate the BJP's spectacular victory, Modi told cheering supporters that the election has thrown up a mandate to build a new India.

"People are chanting Modi, Modi. But this is not a victory of Modi, it is the victory of people who are desperate for honesty in the system. "It is not Modi's victory, but a win of people's hope and aspirations," Modi said.

Striking a conciliatory political tone, he also reached out to his rivals, urging everyone to put the rancour of the bitter and often nasty campaign behind them. What's past is past, he said. "We have to move ahead. We have to take everyone with us, even our opponents. We have to work for the benefit of the country," he said. "You have filled this fakir's bag with a lot of hope. All your hopes, dreams, ambitions are dependent on it," he said.

This is the victory of toiling farmers who struggle to feed the nation, this is the victory of those who now live in proper houses, this is the victory of the middle class which follows the rules, pays taxes, but wondered if his taxes were being used for the benefit of the country, he said.

In the last five years, people have realised that the money they are contributing in taxes has been put to nation-building, he said. Addressing the countrymen directly, Modi said he will not do anything with bad intention, even though, he added, he may at times commit a mistake on job. "I will not do anything for myself," he said, signalling the noisy crowd to keep quiet and then added, "I will devote every moment of my time and every fibre of my being for my countrymen."

"Whenever you judge me, judge me on these three parameters. If I fall short on these, curse me. But I assure my countrymen that what I have said in public I will do my best to fulfil," he said.

Values and spirit of democracy and the Constitution enjoin his government to take everyone along as the country is run with consensus, he said. In a jibe at BJP's rivals, who are seen as the secular counter to the saffron party's Hindutva agenda, he said people who used to proudly wear a "fake tag" of secularism did not talk about it at all.

"The opposition did not dare to mislead the country while wearing the false mask of secularism. The opposition did not accuse us of raising prices. All previous elections were fought on corruption issues. This was the first one in which any political party could not level even one charge of corruption," he said.

People in the 2019 elections have put forth a new narrative, he said, adding that only two "castes" will remain in the country; the poor and those contributing to alleviating poverty. Voters have dealt a huge blow to the parties doing politics in the names of castes, he said.

The prime minister said the verdict has vindicated his view that it was not parties but people who fought this election. Modi also drew a Mahabharat war parallel with the elections. Krishna was asked after the war which side he supported and he answered that he stood for Hastinapur, and people have spoken in the elections that they stood for India, the prime minister said. "We were not disappointed when we won only two seats (in 1984). We will not leave our humility, ideals and values when we have come back to power," Modi said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
  • 23 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    GHA vs UGA
    113/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Uganda beat Ghana by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    KEN vs UGA
    145/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Kenya beat Uganda by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    BOT vs NAM
    46/10
    12.1 overs
    		 50/0
    3.5 overs
    Namibia beat Botswana by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    NIG vs GHA
    135/8
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Nigeria beat Ghana by 28 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    KEN vs GHA
    141/5
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Kenya beat Ghana by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram