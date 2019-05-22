Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: A Look at the NDA’s Former, New and Bickering Allies

The Lok Sabha Election Results will be out on Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the world’s largest democratic exercise conducted in seven phases from April 11 and May 19. Although exit polls have already suggested a big win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the opposition is hoping the ruling dispensation falls short of the magic number so that it can cobble up an alliance. Here is a look at three parties which left the NDA, joined the alliance or share an uneasy relationship with the BJP.Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) pulled out of the NDA in December 2018 after weeks of fuming over the BJP's seat-sharing deal with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party joined the Congress-led UPA after accusing the BJP of "arrogance" for preferring to keep Nitish Kumar happy at the expense of smaller allies.The party, which ironically played a key role in the collapse of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government within a year of its coming to power in 1998, officially forged an alliance in February this year with the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, following a seat sharing arrangement.The Shiv Sena allied with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections in January 2019 after the two parties contested the 2014 Maharashtra polls separately. Despite being in alliance at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the two parties share an uneasy relationship due to differences that cropped up in the wake of the 2014 polls. In fact, following the BJP’s defeat in Assembly elections in five states last year, the Shiv Sena had said the outcome was a clear introspection call for the ruling party.